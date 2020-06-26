GE Renewable Energy has announced that it plans to recruit 250 employees at its LM Wind Power wind turbine blade manufacturing site in Cherbourg, France by the first quarter of 2021.

The facility produced the world’s largest offshore wind turbine blade ever manufactured: The 107-meter GE’s Haliade-X 12-MW offshore wind turbine and has now started commercial production of the blade.

Read more about

GE’s Haliade-X

Wind power

Every new employee will be trained to manufacture wind turbine blades through the company’s ‘Center of Excellence’ training program – a six-week theoretical and practical training course needed to produce high-quality wind turbine blades.

GE said the factory employs 300 people, 34% being women and that it is the first wind turbine blade manufacturing site in France.

GE will also be looking for production supervisors, quality controllers, logistic operators and maintenance technicians.

Henrik Ravn, the site Director, said, “Cherbourg is the world’s first and only factory to produce a blade longer than 100-meters. It’s a great milestone for the wind industry, but also an outstanding achievement for the teams.”

Originally published on renewableenergyworld.com

Sign up for our newsletter