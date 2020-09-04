GE Renewable Energy has secured two 30MW contracts to supply 12 units of 5MW-158 Cypress wind turbines to support the construction of two wind farms in Vietnam.

The Quoc Vinh Soc Trang and Lac Hoa Soc Trang wind farms are located in the Mekong delta. Each wind farm is expected to contribute in excess of 100 million kWh of electricity annually to the national grid once the project is fully operational. The project is expected to be complete by the third quarter of 2021.

Read more about:

Vietnam

Wind power

PowerChina Huadong Engineering Corporation will provide full Engineering, Procurement and Construction services for the projects. This is the first partnership in Vietnam with PowerChina Huadong Engineering Corporation, a long-term global EPC partner of GE.

The Cypress onshore wind turbine was chosen for this project due to its two-piece blade design, which enables better transportation options, improving logistics to drive costs down and offer more siting options in locations that were previously inaccessible.

Sign up for our newsletter

Gilan Sabatier, regional leader for GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Wind Business in South Asia and ASEAN, said: “We are extremely delighted to announce these two new deals in Vietnam with PowerChina reiterating their confidence in our capabilities. Growing this partnership reinforces the escalating importance of renewable energy in Vietnam and our commitment to serving the energy needs of the country.

“I’d like to also thank Quoc Vinh Soc Trang Wind Power Company Ltd and Renewable Energy Joint Stock Company Vinh Chau for their trust. These commitments reinforce the leading position of our Cypress turbine platform in delivering best LCOE for our customers in Vietnam.”

Le Anh Tung, chairman of the board, Quoc Vinh Soc Trang Wind Power Company Ltd, owner of The Quoc Vinh Soc Trang wind Farm said: “We have full faith in the two most experienced international EPC companies – GE and PowerChina and the world’s leading manufacturer of wind turbines will bring success to our Quoc Vinh Soc Trang Wind Energy project”.