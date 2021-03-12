GE Renewable Energy has announced that it plans to open a new blade manufacturing facility in Teesside in the North East of England.

LM Wind Power plans to set up and operate this plant which will be dedicated to the production of its 107-meter- long offshore wind turbine blades, a key component of GE’s Haliade-X.

Have you read?

PGE and Ørsted to develop 2.5GW Baltic Sea wind projects

Meet the UK’s female innovators who are disrupting business

GE Renewable Energy estimates that this new plant, set to open and start production in 2023, could create up to 750 direct renewable energy jobs and up to 1,500 indirect jobs in the area to support the entire value chain needed to operate this facility.

As part of that plan, Teesside has just been designated as one of the UK’s newest freeports. GE Renewable Energy’s new blade manufacturing plant will be located on Teesworks, an ideal location to serve the vast offshore wind potential of the North Sea.

Teesworks site after redevelopment, credit Teesworks

Jerôme Pécresse, president and CEO of GE Renewable Energy said the new plant “will contribute to the development of an industrial cluster dedicated to offshore wind in the North East of England”.

“We are delighted to announce such a commitment for the renewable energy industry. We believe it will help develop a strong talent pool through the hiring and more importantly training of future colleagues. The UK’s target to commission 40 GW of offshore wind by 2030 is ambitious and requires that we invest in local production capabilities to accompany this effort.”

Commenting on the investments it made for the new port of Teesside, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Teesside will continue to drive forward our green industrial revolution as we capitalise on new opportunities to produce clean energy through a brand new offshore wind port on the River Tees.”

Sign up for our newsletter