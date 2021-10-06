GE Renewable Energy’s Haliade-X prototype starts operating at 14MW

GE Renewable Energy has announced that its Haliade-X prototype in Rotterdam, a port city in the Netherlands, has started operating at 14MW.

This is a significant milestone, according to the GE Renewable Energy statement, being the first industry player to operate a turbine at this power output.

The Haliade-X 14MW is an uprated version of the Haliade-X 13MW, which received its type certification in January 2021. The team has now officially started certification measurements on the Haliade-X 14MW.

One turbine can generate up to 74GWh of gross annual energy production, saving up to 52,000 metric tons of C02 in one year.

Vincent Schellings, Chief Technology Officer, GE Renewable Energy Offshore Wind, said: “When we first commissioned our Haliade-X prototype in November 2019 at 12MW, we made a big leap forward in the industry. Over the past two years, we have learned a lot about operating and optimizing the performance of our Haliade-X platform, enabling us to uprate the Haliade-X platform to 14 MW today.”

The ability to produce more power from a single turbine means fewer turbines need to be installed at each wind farm. This simplifies operations and maintenance, and improves the affordability and accessibility of renewable energy, said GE.

The Haliade-X 14MW will make its commercial debut at the Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm, which is located over 130 km off the north-east coast of England.