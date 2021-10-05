GE Renewable Energy to supply turbines for 200MW wind farm in Morocco

GE Renewable Energy has been selected by wind developer Energie Eolienne du Maroc (EEM) to supply 40 onshore wind turbines for the 200MW Aftissat onshore wind farm extension in Morocco.

This marks the first order in Morocco for GE’s Cypress onshore wind platform.

The Cypress turbines will be operated at 5MW, with a rotor diameter of 158m and are expected to begin operating in 2023.

GE’s scope of work also includes a 20-year full-service contract.

The project is intended to support industrial companies under power purchase agreements, in line with Morocco’s goal to install 52% of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Gilan Sabatier, Onshore Wind International Chief Commercial Officer, GE Renewable Energy, said: “Morocco has a great potential for wind energy and has been an early mover in the journey toward renewable energy integration, achieving great progress in its renewable energy targets. We are thrilled to be partnering with Nareva to implement our Cypress technology in Morocco, confirming our commitment to the country’s wind energy development.”

The Cypress two-piece blade design enables blades to be manufactured at even longer lengths, which, according to GE, improves logistics to drive costs down and offers more siting options in locations that were previously inaccessible.