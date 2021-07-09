Danish wind developer European Energy has selected GE Renewable Energy as the supplier for three wind farms in the northern part of Lithuania.

Two of the farms will be located in Telsiai and one in Rokiskis and will total 187MW. The projects will use 34 GE Cypress onshore wind turbine units, adding to an earlier order for 22 turbines at three other wind farms announced in November 2020.

This will bring the total capacity of all six wind farms to 308MW.

The 5.5MW Cypress turbines have a rotor diameter of 158m, with blades provided by LM Wind Power, a GE Renewable Energy business.

All the turbines will be erected on a 151m tower. According to GE Renewables, a two-piece blade design enables blades to be manufactured at even longer lengths, improving logistics to drive costs down and offer more siting options in locations that were previously inaccessible.

The installation of the wind turbines on the three projects announced in 2020 will take place later this year, while those for the three newly-announced windfarms will be delivered in 2022.

Knud Erik Andersen, CEO of European Energy, said the windfarms would help “bolster Lithuania’s energy security” and help it reach its target of having 100% of its electricity come from renewable sources in 2050”.

According to the Lithuanian wind power association, Lvea, there are currently 23 wind parks operating in Lithuania with a combined capacity of 480MW.