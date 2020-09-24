GE Renewable Energy has finalised supply contracts with Dogger Bank Wind Farm for the first two phases of what will become the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

These first two phases (Dogger Bank A & B) will each feature 95 Haliade-X 13MW wind turbines.

The agreements will include a total of 190 units of the 13MW Haliade-X wind turbine, and a five-year Service & Warranty agreement to provide operational support for the wind turbines.

GE’s service team will be located with Dogger Bank Operational and maintenance team, based out of the Port of Tyne.

The Haliade-X 13MW is an enhanced version of the successful 12MW unit which has been operating in Rotterdam since November 2019 and which recently secured its provisional type certificate from DNV-GL.

The 13MW Haliade-X will also feature 107-meter long blades and a 220-meter rotor. One spin of the Haliade-X 13MW can generate enough electricity to power a UK household for more than two days.

John Lavelle, president & CEO, offshore wind at GE Renewable Energy, said, “In signing these agreements with Dogger Bank, our Haliade-X technology will now have an important role to play in the UK’s offshore wind ambitions (40GW by 2030) and greenhouse emission reduction to ‘net-zero’ by 2050.”

Peter Stephenson, ABLE UK’s executive chairman, commented: “We have enjoyed a long and constructive relationship with GE Renewable Energy culminating in today’s announcement – it’s a massive vote of confidence for the company and the UK. Our sustained investment at Able Seaton Port means we can provide a bespoke and tailor-made solution for Dogger Bank.

“We are delighted that 120 skilled jobs will be based here at the Port, in this exciting and growing industry. The offshore wind sector will increase four-fold by 2030 through the Sector Deal, and with the increasingly demanding targets for low carbon power generation, there is an unparalleled level of market visibility. Combine this with the sectors’ extraordinary efforts in terms of developing new products and significantly reducing costs, this industry is set to become a dominant factor in a post-Covid 19 UK economy.”