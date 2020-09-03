GE Renewable Energy has installed and commissioned two wind energy projects in Turkey.

The 53MW Kirazli and 32MW Meryem wind farms are part of a larger order from GE made a year ago with Turkerler and RT Enerjito for the supply of five wind farms.

The five onshore wind farms (Kirazli, Meryem, Sile, Pamukova and Mahmut Sevket) feature forty-nine of GE’s 3MW wind turbines and will have a total capacity of 158MW. This is enough energy to power 183,000 homes.

GE produced the wind energy blades locally at its LM Wind Power facility in Bergama, Izmir.

Ramazan TAS, the chairman of the board of RT Enerji and Kazim Turker, the chairman of the board of Turkerler, said: “… With this synergy, we are commissioning Meryem & Kirazlı wind power plants. On the other hand, our portfolio of 158 MW, including these two projects, benefits from tariff guarantee (plus local content incentive). GE is not only a supplier for us, but also a solution partner in this meaningful journey.”

Sign up for our newsletter

Manar Al-Moneef, Onshore Wind MENAT CEO, GE Renewable Energy, said: “With a more than 1.2GW installed base and 500 wind turbines installed in Turkey, we are thrilled to be bringing new wind energy projects to life and additional renewable energy to Turkey. 2020 is a very important year for the Turkish wind industry given the Feed-In-Tariff in place and we are proud to take part of this momentum, together with Turkerler and RT Enerji.”