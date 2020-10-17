GE Renewable Energy has been selected by SB Energy (SoftBank Group) to supply, install and commission 121 of its onshore wind turbines, totaling 327MW, to be installed at Pritam Nagar wind farm in Madhya Pradesh, India.

The project was won by SB Energy in an auction of wind projects by Solar Energy Corporation of India and is expected to produce enough energy for 250,000 households in India.

GE’s says its 2.7-132 onshore turbine is ideally to India’s low wind speeds.

The turbine be made in India: designed primarily at GE’s Technology Centre in Bengaluru, blades manufactured at GE’s plants in Vadodara and Bengaluru and assembly will take place at the GE Multi-modal Manufacturing Facility in Pune.

Gilan Sabatier, regional leader for GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Wind business in South Asia and ASEAN, said the project was “one of the largest ever awarded in India and will significantly contribute to the country’s renewable aspirations”.