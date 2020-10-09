Power management platform Fortia Energía and European renewables generator Statkraft have signed a long-term power purchase agreement comprised exclusively of wind energy, to supply large industrial companies in Spain.

The agreement runs through 2029 and will ensure energy produced at two third-party wind farms is used to supply large industrial customers in sectors such as steel, cement, metallurgy, chemicals and paper.

The wind farms in Castilla y León have recently been connected to the grid, have a total installed capacity of 93MW, and will contribute to the supply of various Fortia client industrial sites, located mainly in Andalusia and Catalonia.

This is the second largescale agreement between the two companies for the supply of renewable energy to Spanish industry and will contribute not only to the integration of wind power production in the Iberian electricity market but also to the sustainability of Spanish industry through a reduction of the carbon footprint.

Statkraft’s Simon Kornek said the deal with Fortia “once again demonstrates that it is possible to provide industry with green energy from Spain and at large scale”.

Fortia chairwoman Blanca Losada said that the coronavirus crisis “has highlighted the importance of industry and its value in supporting and driving the economy”.

“The energy transition offers, especially in Spain, exciting opportunities for recovery, which a platform like Fortia can bring to the industry in an innovative, solvent and tailored way.”