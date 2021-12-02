An estimated 11,300 GWh/ year of critical energy is currently being lost across wind farms in Europe and the US – enough to power major cities for months, according to a study by ONYX Insight.

ONYX Insight says the capacity lost has the potential to power New York for 80 days and London for 110 days.

To address energy losses, ONYX Insight recommends the application of digital tools for wind farms owners to safeguard and maximise every megawatt (MW) of production, particularly as temperatures are expected to plummet across Europe and North America.

Up to 80% of energy lost from wind turbines is down to 10 primary issues experienced daily by wind farm owners and operators, including temperature issues, imbalance or misalignment of parts within the turbine, erosion, or icing.

ONYX Insight states that data analytics can help operators to optimise the performance and reliability of wind turbines. Automation will also help ensure the quick detection of anomalies before they become an issue.

ONYX Insight adds that collaboration amongst wind energy stakeholders will enable the sector to come up with innovative mechanisms to address the energy crisis resulting from increases in natural gas and coal prices as well as challenges associated with the energy transition.

Bruce Hall, the CEO of ONYX Insight, said: “This means running assets to their optimum – maximising production whenever you can – leaving no MW behind.

“It is accepted that, as part of the energy transition from fossil fuels, we would need a ‘transition’ fuel. Natural gas has long been considered the main transition fuel that would balance the energy grid when renewable energy was not available. The assumption was that gas could be relied on to provide stability as the energy transition accelerates.

“But this is not happening. Natural gas prices are surging, partly fuelled by political influences. Coal prices have also risen, while production has increased despite the plan to phase coal out. We now need to accept that we must be smarter and make effective fleet-wide changes to wind farms in order to support the realisation of net-zero goals, and more immediately, energy shortages.

“The current situation with energy prices and constricted supplies is demonstrating a microcosm of the delicate balancing act we need to strike. This is going to happen every year for the coming 10 years and beyond. We need to take steps together to make wind and other renewable energy sources more efficient and resilient now.”