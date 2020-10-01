Nordic wind developer Eolus has signed an agreement with Siemens Gamesa Renewables for the delivery of 11 turbines for the Boarp, Dållebo and Rosenskog wind farms in southern Sweden.

The wind farms, totalling 68MW, will comprise seven Siemens Gamesa SG 5.8-170 wind turbines and four Siemens Gamesa SG 5.8-155 wind turbines delivered in different power ratings.

The wind farms are expected to be completed in the autumn of 2023 and will be covered by a 15-year full-service agreement.

Boarp, located in Vaggeryd municipality will comprise 4 SG 5.8-170 wind turbines with an installed capacity of 24.2MW, while Rosenskog in Falköping municipality will comprise 3 SG5.8-170 wind turbines for an installed capacity of 17.8MW.

The 4 SG 5.8-155 wind turbines with an installed capacity of 26.4MW will be constructed in Dållebo in Ulricehamn municipality.

Eolus chief executive Per Witalisson said that “both in terms of installed capacity and rotor diameter, these will be the largest wind turbines Eolus has established to date”.

Andreas Nauen, Siemens Gamesa chief executive, said “the journey with Eolus has been one of a true partnership to extract the full benefits of this extremely versatile technology and we are happy to move to the next stage in our collaboration.”

