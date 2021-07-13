Italian multinational oil and gas company Eni has formed a collaboration with UK renewable energy investors and projects developers, Red Rock Power Limited, and Transmission Investment, with the aim to expand the Scottish wind energy market.

The parties have formed a 50/50 partnership which will make a bid in the upcoming ScotWind offshore leasing round. The aim is to take advantage of future opportunities anticipated within the Scottish renewable energy market as the country seeks to expand its portfolio for secure energy supply and to meet decarbonisation goals.

The three parties will combine their wind farm development and offshore expertise. Eni will bring its experience within the oil and gas sector to improve innovation and enable the introduction of new skills within the offshore wind sector in Scotland. This follows Eni signing a deal with the University of Strathclyde and Eni Corporate University to transfer skills from the oil and gas sectors into the renewables market. The Italian company will also leverage the alliance to expand its presence within the clean energy sector.

Transmission Investment will bring to the ScotWind bid partnership its extensive expertise in grid infrastructure, a key area of focus for UK offshore wind and for ScotWind.

The partnership’s future offshore wind projects in particular would prioritise maximising opportunities for local supply chain growth, the development and deployment of new technologies, and contributing to the decarbonisation of the North Sea and the transfer of skills this will generate.

Guy Madgwick, Red Rock Power CEO, said: “Securing a partner to enable us to capitalise on our existing offshore wind development expertise and levelling-up our offshore construction experience ahead of the ScotWind bid was a key priority for us this year. Our priority right now is formulating a competitive proposition that would allow us to expand while maximising opportunities for Scotland’s wind sector and supply chain.”

Alessandro Della Zoppa, Head of Renewables in Eni Gas & Luce, adds: “The success of ScotWind will be crucial for developing the local industry in this sector and for positioning new technologies in a growing global market. Eni is committed to a Just Transition underlining a constant commitment to enhancing people’s value while seizing the opportunities offered by possible developments in the energy market, this is our driver as we continue our transformation journey”.