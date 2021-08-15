Commercial operations have started at EDP Renewables’ 180MW Wildcat Creek Wind Farm in North Texas – the company’s fifth operating wind farm in the state.

With the recent launches of Wild Creek Wind Farm and Reloj del Sol Wind Farm in the Rio Grande Valley, EDPR’s portfolio in Texas has reached 1,089MW in operating renewable energy capacity, the company said.

“EDP Renewables is proud to be at the forefront of bringing more renewable energy online in the Lone Star State,” said Shane Hiett, operations manager at Wildcat Creek. “The Wildcat Creek Wind Farm advances our commitment to delivering reliable energy to Texans for the next several decades, while also driving new jobs, revenue, and economic activity to the North Texas region.”

The Wildcat Creek Wind Farm is expected to generate $38 million in cumulative payments to local governments over its lifetime, in addition to $72 million in land-lease payments to local landowners.

Last week, Danish wind energy giant Ørsted announced the completion of its largest onshore wind project to date – the Western Trail Wind Farm, a 130-turbine, 367MW project in North Texas.

The company also secured long-term power purchase agreements with PepsiCo, Hormel Foods, and Nucor for much of the power generated from the project.

The Western Trail Wind Farm is located on property owned by American billionaire Stan Kroenke in Vernon, Texas.

Originally published by John Engel on renewableenergyworld.com