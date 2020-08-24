Energy companies EDF Renewables and ESB have started constructing the first phase of the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm in the UK.

One of the world’s largest offshore construction vessels has arrived at the site, 15km off the Fife coast in Scotland, according to a statement.

The vessels, owned by engineering firm Saipem, will start the installation of casings for piles, as well as start preparing the seabed in advance of the arrival of the steel foundation jackets on which the 54 wind turbine generators and two offshore substations will be installed.

NnG will supply enough low carbon electricity for around 375,000 homes and has a capacity of 450MW of low carbon energy.

The £1.8 billion ($2.4 billion) project will avoid over 400,000 tonnes of Co2 emissions each year. Full commissioning will be complete in 2023.

Matthias Haag, NnG project director, said: “The construction phase of the NnG offshore wind farm is now well underway and many people will be able to see the S7000 starting construction work offshore. It will be visible from much of the East Neuk of Fife and from North Berwick and Dunbar.

“We have carefully considered the implications of COVID-19 and Scottish Government guidelines as the work gets underway offshore and for the continuing onshore works,” said Haag.

Guido d’Aloisio, Saipem Head of Offshore Renewable Business line, said: “It’s very important for Saipem to start offshore construction on the NnG offshore wind farm, a milestone for our new business line, and this positions Saipem as a key player in the offshore wind industry.

“Strict protocols and continuous monitoring of the situation will ensure that the health and safety of our employees, clients and partners are protected throughout our operations on the NnG project.”