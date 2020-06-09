Global risk management firm DNV GL has conducted technical remote inspections on over 20 wind energy farm projects globally during COVID-19 related travel restrictions.

The wind farms are located in the USA, Poland, China, Sweden and the UK, and are all operational projects, with a cumulative capacity of over 500 MW.

The projects were at risk of stalling due to significant disruptions and limited access to inspectors during operating projects.

This pushed DNV GL into developing a technology-based approach in collaboration with wind farm site managers to ensure that remote wind farm inspections could be undertaken accurately, safely, timely and comply with relevant government legislation on travel restrictions.

The remote inspections ensured that projects were assessed, continued to operate, and adhered to timelines, therefore avoiding delays or loss of revenue.

The inspections included wind turbine inspections, turbine condition/performance reviews, construction monitoring, operational due diligence and wind farm infrastructure reviews.

Prajeev Rasiah, Executive Vice President North Europe, Middle East & Africa at DNV GL Energy said: “Using the global wind turbine inspections expertise combined with our experience in remote services from our Oil & Gas and Maritime Divisions, we are excited to have delivered a flexible and innovative remote inspection approach into the market, helping our customers continue to work without interruption during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our own Energy Transition Outlook forecasts that we’ll need 5 times more wind power by 2030 to limit global warming to well below 2°C and meet the targets of the Paris Agreement. So, supporting the development and operation of wind projects at this time is of paramount importance, not only to the global economy, but also to meet legally binding carbon reduction limits.”