Digital solutions to optimise China’s wind energy potential

China built more wind energy capacity in 2020 than the whole world combined in 2019, according to a new study released by ONYX Insight. However, the country can optimise its wind energy potential even further by leveraging first-class digital tools.

The whitepaper, How smart digitalisation will help you thrive in a post-pandemic world, states that China deployed 71.7GW of wind energy capacity in 2020, a 60% increase compared to 2019.

Supporting regulation and interest by utilities to decarbonise have led to 10.8GW of new wind capacity being integrated with the grid in the first half of 2021, a 72% year-on-year increase, according to the whitepaper.

However, ONYX Insight explains that despite the positive developments within the Chinese market, stakeholders need to leverage advanced digital tools to ensure efficient performance of wind turbines.

China’s wind market is in the midst of surging growth that seems certain to position it as a long-term global leader in the production of onshore and offshore wind power.

As a country that is highly receptive to new technology, it has the opportunity to capitalise on that growth and ensure wind realises its substantial and meaningful contribution to the country’s energy mix by investing in advanced digital solutions that realise maximum production and profits, states the whitepaper.

The paper warns the global wind industry of the dangers of relying on cheaper, AI-only digital services. Approximately 50% of digital analytics providers to the wind industry often draw insights from only one data stream and – while collecting data – don’t include a strategy on how to use it to optimise assets.

Avoiding the use of ‘quick fix’ digital tools but rather investing in first-class digital solutions will help China to speed up its retirement of coal.

With higher capacity turbines coming online, and as fleets mature and fall out of warranty, China has an extraordinary opportunity to benefit from advanced digital solutions that can cut the levelised cost of energy (LCoE) by up to 12% and save up to 30% on O&M budgets.

Yuan Huang, engineering manager, China at ONYX Insight, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for the wind industry in China. The growth in capacity is on an entirely different scale to the rest of the world. In the coming 20 years, it is perfectly plausible that wind’s position as the third largest provider of electricity in China will be elevated – helping to propel the nation to its 2060 target, without coming at the expense of continuous high-growth in the economy.

“But simply installing thousands of big turbines is only one part of the puzzle. Ensuring that they deliver maximum production across their lifespan – potentially over a 30-plus year period – is another. This is where China has the opportunity to tangibly benefit from high-quality digital solutions that will help to ensure turbines installed now have the longevity they are capable of, maintaining sustainable and high-levels of energy output.”

Yuan, added: “We know that operators and developers in China are highly receptive to new technologies – they can get ahead of the curve now to ensure they are adopting the right digital solutions, like condition monitoring and data aggregation systems, which seek to drive down maintenance costs.

“This, along with China’s huge project development pipeline, is what will see wind make tangible headway in reducing the levelised cost of energy and end China’s reliance on coal.”