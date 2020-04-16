ScottishPower Renewables, a division of Iberdrola, has awarded CWind, an East of England offshore engineering firm and service provider, a contract worth up to £8.2m ($10.2m) to work on the largest offshore wind farm being developed in the area – the 714 MW East Anglia ONE wind farm.

Located off the Suffolk coast, East Anglia ONE is a joint venture between ScottishPower Renewables and Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG). The project will consist of 102 wind turbines installed in the southern North Sea, approximately 30 miles off the coast. The overall investment will be in the region of £2.5bn ($3bn), according to the companies.

CWind will provide below water services including subsea maintenance of the foundations and offshore substation, subsea surveys, corrective maintenance and pre-engineering studies.

ScottishPower Renewables, UK-based developer, contractor and operator of offshore wind farms, has handed many East of England company’s contracts to reinforce its commitment to working with local supplies on East Anglia ONE. The developer has pledged to spend over £70m ($87.4m) with businesses to support the project.

East Anglia ONE is due to be fully operational later this year.

Charlie Jordan, Project Director at ScottishPower Renewables, said “The East Anglian supply chain has provided us with an abundance of exceptional contractors that have the skill and capability to bring the East Anglia ONE project to life. CWind is another one of these suppliers and we look forward to working with them going forward.”

“This contract supports our drive to grow our East Coast hub, which is the centre of our operations in delivery of the project. This hub is part of our company’s just transition in helping people transfer skills from past industries such as fishing, into the offshore wind sector. It will also create new employment opportunities, both within CWind and throughout its supply chain,” added Nathanael Allison, Managing Director at CWind.

Originally published on renewableenergyworld.com

