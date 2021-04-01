Renewable energy developer Dien Xanh Gia Lai Investment Energy Joint Stock Company has selected Black & Veatch for the provision of engineering services for its new wind farms in Vietnam.

Black & Veatch’s services will be used for the development of the Ia Pech 1 and Ia Pech 2 wind farms in Ia Grai district of Gia Lai province. The services will include project management, project control, design review, quality assurance, construction monitoring and commissioning support.

The wind projects will have capacity of 50MW each.

The Ia Pech wind farms will generate and sell power to Vietnam Electricity for 20 years. Construction of the farms is scheduled to begin in 2021 and commercial operation is estimated to start by fourth quarter of 2021.

The projects will help Vietnam to expand its renewables capacity, increase generation capacity to meet growing demand, move closer to decarbonisation goals as well as contribute towards the growth of the economy.

Renewable energy is expected to experience the most significant investment growth in new generation capacity over the next three to five years, according to Black & Veatch’s Strategic Directions: Electric Industry Asia 2021 Report.

