BayWa r.e. has completed the acquisition of the project rights for Broken Cross Wind Farm in South Lanarkshire, Scotland.

The Broken Cross project, purchased from developer Brockwell Energy, is a 48MW, ten turbine wind farm site sitting 3.5km to the northwest of Rigside in South Lanarkshire.

Gordon MacDougall, Managing Director, BayWa r.e. UK and Ireland, said: “Broken Cross is another high-quality project developed by Brockwell Energy and we’re thrilled to add this new project to our growing UK portfolio of renewable energy generation sites.

“We look forward to starting on site and expanding Scotland’s capacity for wind energy generation while creating opportunities for the local community through a significant community benefit package.”

The project is located on a restored coal mine that underwent a transformation after development company Hargreaves purchased the land from the liquidators of Scottish Coal in 2013.

Working with South Lanarkshire Council over the last eight years, Hargreaves has developed and delivered a site-wide restoration scheme paving the way for the wind scheme and other industrial and agricultural uses.

Alex Lambie, Chief Executive of Brockwell Energy: “We are delighted to complete a second transaction with BayWa r.e. that highlights the quality and value of the project we have developed at Broken Cross.

“The transaction proceeds will be reinvested to further expand our development activities at other sites and projects as we strive to deliver more projects to help achieve climate change goals.”