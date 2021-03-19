Global renewable energy developer BayWa r.e. has completed the acquisition of High Constellation Wind Farm in Scotland from Blue Energy.

BayWa has added wind farm to its growing portfolio of UK assets, which has installed capacity of 685MW.

High Constellation is a proposed ten turbine wind farm on the Kintyre peninsula approximately 20km South of Tarbert and 30km North of Campbeltown.

Black & Veatch’s wind energy team in Europe guided the technical due diligence for the acquisition process, which included reviewing High Constellation’s design, buildability, permitting, environmental impact assessment, Capex and Opex assumptions, energy yield and grid connection.

“We are delighted to add this project to our portfolio in the UK and to continue our successful role in project development in Scotland,” said Christine McGregor, head of commercial at BayWa r.e. UK Limited.

“Renewable energy developers and investors need confidence in the quality of the advice they receive. The fullest analysis will come from partners with expertise in both wind energy economics and technology,” said Gregory Dudziak, Black & Veatch’s head of wind energy in Europe. “As a result, we are supporting an ever-growing number of companies seeking to expand Europe’s wind energy infrastructure.”

“In addition to onshore infrastructure, offshore wind is an important focus for our Europe renewables team. Our team helps optimise new and existing asset performance based on many years’ experience delivering the marine engineering needed for both fixed and floating wind,” added Dave Hallowell, Black & Veatch’s senior vice president, global renewable energy.

Globally, BayWa r.e. has brought over 3.5GW of energy online, while managing over 9GW of assets.