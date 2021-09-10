BayWa r.e. has commissioned its largest wind farm in Europe, the 94.6MW Lyngsåsa wind farm in Southern Sweden.

The wind farm consists of 22 Vestas V150 turbines and will supply the equivalent of 80,000 European households with electricity while saving 93,000 tons of CO2 emissions each year.

Håkan Wallin, CEO at BayWa r.e. Nordic AB, commented: “We are proud to have delivered our largest wind farm in Europe to date, which will make a significant contribution to the Swedish energy transition.

“We’ve developed the Lyngsåsa wind farm from greenfield during several years of intensive project development, including a re-permitting procedure and, with the new permit in hand, we managed the complete engineering, procurement and construction process. Thanks to a great team effort, despite challenging circumstances due to the COVID-19 regulations, Lyngsåsa is now delivering green electricity to the citizens in the Southern part of Sweden.”

BayWa r.e. sold the Lyngsåsa wind project in 2019 to the sustainable infrastructure investor, SUSI Partners, which has secured a long-term PPA for the project.

BayWa is planning to strengthen its role in the European wind market. In July, the company announced the acquisition of German wind energy developer NWind, including a portfolio of approximately 700MW and 60 wind projects. In France, BayWa r.e. secured a 300MW wind project portfolio through the acquisition of French developer Enerpole in May.