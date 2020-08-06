AFRY has been awarded an owner’s engineering services assignment for Tra Vinh Offshore Wind Farm, a 48MW wind farm project located in Tra Vinh Province, Vietnam.

The project is owned by Truong Thanh Tra Vinh Wind Power JSC, an affiliated company of Sermsang Power Corporation PLC. (SSP), one of Thailand’s fastest growing independent power producers.

Read more about

Vietnam

Wind energy

AFRY will provide a full scope of owner’s engineering services for the implementation phase of the project, having previously supported Sermsang as technical advisor in the feasibility study phase, EPC bidding process, and energy yield assessments for this project.

AFRY’s owner’s engineer assignment includes project management services, engineering design review, as well as monitoring of the onshore and offshore construction, installation and commissioning work for the entire wind farm complex, including the wind farm substation, transmission line and connection to the power grid.

The project’s target commercial operation date is October 2021.

“Sermsang Power Corporation is one of our key clients who is rapidly expanding their international business throughout Asia and actively ramping up their renewable energy production portfolio,” said Esa Holttinen, business director, Wind Power.

Tra Vinh Wind Farm is part of SSP’s goal to becoming a leading power company in Asia, by engaging in sustainable power production and sourcing, as well as promoting a sustainable and clean environment for the best benefits of society.

The Tra Vinh project will be SSP’s first offshore wind farm investment and one of the first offshore wind farms to be constructed in Vietnam.

Sign up for our newsletter