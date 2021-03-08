Sustainable infrastructure company Ichigo has announced the completion of its 52nd power plant, Ichigo Yonezawa Itaya ECO Power Plant (Ichigo Yonezawa).

Ichigo Yonezawa is the company’s first wind plant, with all of its other projects being solar.

Ichigo Yonezawa has a capacity of 7.39MW with the use of four 1.8475MW Hitachi turbines. The project’s power generation is estimated to reach 27,391,000kWh annually.

The project is located near the border of Yamagata and Fukushima prefectures in Japan.

The construction of Ichigo Yonezawa was funded by the Shinsei Bank Green Loan program, an initiative targeted specifically to finance projects with positive environmental benefits.

Shinsei Bank recognised the Ichigo Yonezawa project for its contributions to achieving two Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): SDG 7 – Affordable and Clean Energy and SDG 9 – Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

As of March 2, Ichigo has 52 plants online with a total capacity of 157.41MW. The company projects in FY22 and onward to have 67 plants online with a total capacity of 198.93MW.

The impact of Ichigo Yonezawa will be reflected in Ichigo’s FY22 consolidated earnings forecast, the company said.

Originally published by renewableenergyworld.com

