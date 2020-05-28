The upward trend in wind turbine size continues, with an average rated capacity for new turbines installed in 2019 exceeding 1,750KW, a 72% increase of 1,156KW from 2009, according to a new report released by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC).

A total of 22,893 wind turbines supplied by 33 companies were installed in 2019. This represents 63GW of wind energy capacity and marks a new supply side record in terms of new capacity added.

Of the top fifteen wind turbine suppliers in 2019, ten installed offshore wind turbines last year, accounting for 99.9% of the record 6.1GW of offshore wind capacity installed.

Top 15 wind turbine suppliers in annual global market in 2019:

Vestas – 18.0% Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy – 15.7% Goldwind – 13.2 % GE Renewable Energy – 11.6% ENVISION – 8.6% Mingyang – 5.7% Nordex Acciona – 4.9% Enercon – 3.0% Windey – 2.5% Dongfang – 2.1% Sewind – 2.0% CSIC Haizhuang – 1.8% Senvion – 1.7% United Power – 1.7% MHI Vestas – 1.6% Others – 5.9%

Top 10 onshore wind turbine suppliers in annual global market in 2019:

Vestas (20.10%) Goldwind (13.61%) Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (12.97%) GE Renewable Energy (12.45%) Envision (8.55%) Mingyang (5.55%) Nordex Acciona (5.47%) Enercon (3.34%) Windey (2.82%) Dongfang (2.35%)

Top 10 offshore wind turbine suppliers in annual global market in 2019:

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (39.77%) MHI Vestas (15.70%) Sewind (10.81%) Goldwind (9.37%) Envision (8.75%) Mingyang (7.29%) GE Renewable Energy (4.28%) CSIC Haizhuang (2.33%) Senvion (1.57%) XEMC (0.12%)

Ben Backwell, CEO of GWEC, said: “We are continuing to see market consolidation for turbine suppliers globally, with the number of suppliers declining from 37 in 2018 to 33 in 2019. At the same time, the top six turbine vendors collectively increased their market share from 70% in 2018 to 72% in 2019. Within this competitive landscape, current trends favour companies that shift from being solely manufacturers to evolving into holistic systems and solution providers to allow for greater market diversification.

“The wind sector is a leader in innovation and technology, and it can clearly be seen in the impressive increases in turbine sizes. In 2019, the average turbine size surpassed 2,750kW and in some markets like Denmark and the UK, turbines passed the 5,000kW milestone thanks to offshore wind development. This is a 72% increase for average turbine size in the past decade alone, and is a testament to the industry’s leadership in technology innovation and maturity of the global sector”.

Feng Zhao, Strategy Director of GWEC, said: “More than 63GW wind power capacity was delivered and installed based on supply-side data in 2019, a new record for the industry. 2020 was forecasted to be another record-breaking year, however, disruption of the global supply chain and delays on wind project execution has forced major stakeholders in the wind industry to withdraw their 2020 financial and production guidance as well as adjust their market outlook for the year”.

“In 2019, eight Chinese turbine vendors were included in the top fifteen supplier ranking, but the top two spots were held by European suppliers Vestas and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. With the COVID-19 crisis now disrupting supply chains, manufacturing and project execution globally, it is likely that these rankings will shift in 2020 depending on how quickly countries and businesses can recover from the pandemic”, he added.

