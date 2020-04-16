The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan has announced a tender for the development of a 100 MW wind power plant.

The tender is part of Uzbekistan’s renewable energy strategy aimed at generating a quarter of all electricity from renewable sources, by 2030.

Uzbekistan has plans to develop up to 1 GW of wind energy capacity to increase the country’s share of renewable energy.

The new 100 MW plant will be located in the Qorao’zak district of Karakalpakstan in the northwest of the country.

The tender is supported by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Japanese government.

Sherzod Khodjaev, Deputy Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan said: “In these difficult times for the world economy, we are delighted to be working with the EBRD and the government of Japan on this new wind power project. It is the first project in an ambitious programme to meet increasing demands for energy and at the same time achieve a more sustainable and affordable energy ecosystem for Uzbekistan.”

