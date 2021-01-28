The Uzbekistan Ministry of Energy, ACWA Power and Air Products (global hydrogen producer and distributor) have entered into a strategic framework agreement to develop research programmes and projects in the field of hydrogen and renewable energy.

This agreement will support Uzbekistan’s ongoing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as part of global commitment to the Paris Agreement under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The agreement, signed by H.E. Alisher Sultanov, Uzbekistan’s energy minister and Mohammad Abunayyan, chairman of ACWA Power, forms part of three major power projects with a combined investment value of $2.5 billion and capacity of 2500MW.

The other projects include the 1500MW Sirdarya CCGT plant, and two wind power plants; with an aggregate power generation capacity of 1000MW.

During the projects’ construction and operation phases, ACWA Power will train and upskill 1000 local employees, ensuring long-term, socio-economic value through knowledge sharing and job creation.

Alisher Sultanov, minister of energy of Uzbekistan: “Most importantly, today’s milestones show that we are delivering on our promises. Enhancing Uzbekistan’s clean energy capacity involves many developmental and investment targets to be hit, over a period of time. By executing our plans efficiently, we will only attract more investment to Uzbekistan, and improve our nation’s energy status. The Ministry extends its deep thanks to ACWA Power and the wider Saudi delegation for making this triumph happen. We look forward to a long and fruitful working relationship.”

