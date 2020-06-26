Renewables including biomass, geothermal, hydropower, solar and wind, produced 27.1% more electricity than coal during the first four months of 2020, according to an analysis released by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Renewables also topped nuclear during the same period.

The analysis, Electric Power Monthly, reveals that both solar and wind showed continued and strong growth and expanded faster than any other energy source.

Solar energy generation expanded by 20.7% during the first third of the year compared to the same period last year. Solar also generated 3.0% of energy capacity generated from all sources in the US during the period.

Wind energy generation grew by 12% and accounted for more than 9.3% of total generation during the first third of 2020.

This means solar and wind provided 12.3%, nearly one-eighth, of energy generated in the US during the first four months of 2020.

Combined with hydropower, biomass, and geothermal, renewables provided 21.6% of total electrical output.

Coal energy generation was 33.5% lower than a year earlier and accounted for just 17.0% of the nation’s total.

In addition, renewable energy sources produced 2.5% more electricity than did nuclear power during the same period. In April alone, renewables outperformed nuclear power by 14.9%.

While hydropower’s output fell by 18.5%, non-hydro renewables provided 3.7% more electricity in April than a year earlier – driven primarily by 17.1% more solar generation. Geothermal and biomass also increased by 9.5% and 0.7% respectively, while wind dipped by 0.6%.

