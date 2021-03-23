Around the world, city governments and municipalities are taking action to accelerate the global uptake of renewable energy.

According to the latest report from REN21, Renewables in Cities Global Status Report, many have installed, purchased or contracted for renewable energy to meet the demand of their own operations. Cities have also continued to adopt renewable energy targets and to implement policies to incentivise local consumption and generation of renewables.

REN21 highlights that cities are home to more than 55% of the global population and account for around three-quarters of global final energy consumption. Cities also are essential for accelerating the development of renewables in hard-to-decarbonise sectors such as buildings and transport.

The report highlights the following:

By the end of 2020, more than 1 billion people lived in a city with a renewable energy target and/or policy.

A total of 1,300 cities – from the Americas to sub-Saharan Africa – have demonstrated leadership in advancing renewables, with some municipal governments pushing for higher ambition and more rapid change than at the national level.

City governments in more than 830 cities in 72 countries had set renewable energy targets in at least one sector. Over 610 of these cities had set 100% renewable energy targets. Despite this momentum on target-setting, data challenges remain related to tracking progress and identifying the scope of application.

Around 800 municipal governments had implemented regulatory policies, financial and fiscal incentives and indirect support policies to enable the uptake of renewables in buildings and transport city-wide.

Contrary to national-level trends, city-level policy portfolios are expanding rapidly beyond the power sector, reflecting increasing urban efforts to decarbonise also heating and cooling and transport.

More than 10,500 cities globally had adopted CO2 emission reduction targets, and around 800 cities have committed to net-zero emissions by 2020 – up sharply from the 100 cities with such commitments in 2019. Such targets have created opportunities to deploy energy efficiency and accelerate the supply and use of renewable energy.

There has been growing citizen pressure on different levels of government to act on climate change. As a result, 1,852 cities in 29 countries had declared climate emergencies by 2020 (up from around 1,400 by the end of 2019).

At least 231 municipal governments had submitted a climate action plan alongside their declaration, some of which have been used to support renewable energy deployment.

Rapidly replacing fossil fuels with renewables across high-polluting sectors is critical for the success of urban climate strategies and helps to create sustainable, equitable and more resilient cities, with more local jobs and cleaner air.

The report, as well as city case studies are available for download.

