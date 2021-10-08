UK’s REPP seeks project proposals for renewables in sub-Saharan Africa

The Renewable Energy Performance Platform (REPP) has issued its latest request for proposals (RFP) for companies and entrepreneurs working in sub-Sahara Africa’s renewable energy space.

REPP, managed by Camco Clean Energy and funded by the UK Government’s International Climate Finance, aims to support the deployment of innovative business models or first-time applications of existing renewable energy technologies across the region.

REPP’s RFP is looking specifically for projects that include:

• technologies and business models that are first of their kind in the country or region;

• innovative business models and unique concepts supporting clean energy technologies; and/or

• innovative business models supporting the uptake of productive use of renewable energy.

Geoff Sinclair, Managing Director at Camco Clean Energy, said: “As world leaders gear up for the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow next month, the early indicators are that the level of ambition being seen in countries’ national climate plans – their Nationally Determined Contributions – is not nearly at the level they need to be at to limit global warming to 1.5c.

“Through this RFP we want to discover and support the renewable energy sector’s pioneering developers whose business innovations may hold the key for delivering clean energy access at scale and speed.”

Successful applicants stand to benefit from a host of financing services and support tailored to their unique circumstances and needs, ranging from development loans and gap financing to access to risk mitigation instruments, as well as technical assistance and capacity building alongside any direct REPP investment.

The deadline for submitting applications is 29 October 2021 at 4PM (UCT). Detailed information about the application, evaluation and selection process can be found on the REPP website and all queries should be emailed to rfp@camco.energy.