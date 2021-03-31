A planned waste-to-energy electricity generation project in the United Kingdom will include a 42MW turbine generator supplied by Czech manufacturer Doosan Škoda Power.

Covanta is developing the Newhurst Energy Recovery Facility in the East Midlands of England. Lead contractor Hitachi Zoaen Inova signed the deal for the Doosan Škoda generator being made at the latter’s Pilsen manufacturing plant.

The Newhurst facility will generate electricity from steam power utilising up to 350,000 metric tonnes of non-recyclable waste products every year, according to the report. This can provide power for up to 80,000 households.

“We had previously worked with Doosan Škoda Power on other energy from waste projects and were satisfied with the results. Hitachi Zosen Inova decided to continue this collaboration, after Doosan also committed to fulfill the technical framework requirements for the Newhurst project,” says Thomas Fick, Hitachi Zosen Inova’s technical project manager for the Newhurst project.

Doosan Škoda should deliver the turbine generator by November. Following assembly and connection, engineers plan to test and deliver steam by October 2022. The Newcastle Energy Recovery Center is expected to begin commercial operations by the spring of 2023.

The facility will cost about 295 million Euros ($348 million U.S.) to build. Covanta and Macquarie’s Green Investment Group together hold a 50% stake in the project, while Biffa holds the remaining half and will provide 70% of the fuel from its existing local waste collection business.

Covanta will handle operations and maintenance of the plant on a 20-year contract.

Many European nations are embracing waste-to-energy plants as a means to reduce landfill space and eliminate methane emissions from trash sites. Globally, landfills produce methane which is at least 30-40 times more potent in climate warming potential than even carbon dioxide, according to reports.

