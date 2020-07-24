Technical consultancy firm Firnas Shuman has completed a one-year lidar measurement campaign in Tunisia using local teams and teams from the company’s head office in coordination with local authorities.

The project featured demanding desert conditions and extreme heat during the 12-month campaign.

The wind Lidar measurements and associated power-supply delivered ‘bankable’ wind information remotely from ground-level up to 200 metres, and was able to withstand the demanding environmental conditions whilst meeting the contractual requirements of the measurement campaign.

ZX Lidars was able to provide vertical and horizontal profiling wind Lidars to accurately measure wind conditions remotely, ahead of their installed position. These accurate, independent wind measurements are a cornerstone in the development, construction and operation of wind farms globally.

Ahmed Salah, the head of project execution, resource measurements at Firnas Shuman, said: “Despite very tough environmental challenges for the measurement campaign in Tunisia, Firnas Shuman is delighted to announce that our ZX 300 wind Lidar allowed us to achieve a best-in-class data recovery rate of 99.93% over a one-year period.

“We are satisfied with ZX300 performance and can rapidly deploy our units for other wind measurement campaigns. The temperature specification of the ZX300 compares favorably to other remote sensing devices and makes it well suited to high-temperature conditions. Firnas Shuman is happy to be able to provide to its clients across the world full-service Lidar wind measurement campaigns using its fleet of ZX300 units.”