Global energy company TotalEnergies has announced the launch of its Offshore Wind Hub for the UK market in Aberdeen, Scotland.

The hub will operate alongside TotalEnergies’ existing offshore wind energy center in Aberdeen to expand the company’s footprint and knowledge within the region’s renewable energy market.

TotalEnergies will use the hub to enable a swift transition of its workers from the oil and gas sector into the renewable energy segment, acting as a platform to ensure a just energy transition.

The energy company is also partnering with Scotwind to invest £140 million ($193.5 million) towards the development of Scotland’s offshore wind energy sector.

Patrick Pouyanne, the CEO of TotalEnergies, said: With the energy transition gathering speed, we see Scotland as a great place to broaden our relationship by investing in offshore wind.

“…our decision to base our UK Offshore Wind Hub here in Aberdeen is a mark of our confidence in the future of renewables in the UK and our continued commitment to Scotland and the North Sea.”

The £140m is expected to improve the local wind energy supply chain by supporting the development of new and modernisation of existing infrastructure and will equip the workforce with renewable energy skills.

Pouyanne, added: “This investment will ensure that Orkney, Caithness and the Scottish supply chain benefit from our West of Orkney Windfarm project from the start. It will support essential infrastructure to help attract more green energy projects and jobs.”

The fund will target the modernisation of ports and harbors and will enhance the capabilities of key suppliers of equipment, according to TotalEnergies.

The investment will be made in the event TotalEnergies and its partners, Macquarie Green Investment Group and Scottish developer Renewable Infrastructure Development Group, are awarded a tender to build the 2GW West of Orkney offshore windfarm.

This investment will be made during the initial phase of development before the final investment decision for the Orkney project is taken. The £140m plan is expected to help TotalEnergies and its partners to achieve almost 50% of the Orkney wind farm project’s content. In addition, a green hydrogen production plant will be developed aside the Orkney project.