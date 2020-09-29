As part of its net zero strategy, global energy company Total will be investing €500 million ($583.4 million) into converting its Grandpuits refinery (Seine-et-Marne, France) into a zero-crude platform.

The investment will ensure that by 2024, the energy company’s refinery will house solar plants, produce renewable diesel and bioplastics, as well as recycle.

House two photovoltaic solar power plants

One will have a capacity of 28MWp (at the Grandpuits site) and the other with a capacity of 24MWp (at the Gargenville site).

The plants will contribute to Total’s ambition to provide green electricity to all its industrial sites in Europe.

The plants will be built and operated by Total Quadran.

Produce renewable diesel primarily for the aviation industry

This initiative will contribute to France’s roadmap for deploying sustainable aviation fuel, which calls for an incorporation target into aviation fuel of 2% by 2025 and 5% by 2030.

The new unit, to be commissioned in 2024, will be able to process 400,000 tons per year, with potential annual production of:

170,000 tons of sustainable aviation fuel

120,000 tons of renewable diesel

50,000 tons of renewable naphtha, used to produce bioplastics.

The unit will process primarily animal fats from Europe and used cooking oil, supplemented with other vegetable oils like rapeseed (but excluding palm oil).

Biofuels that reduce carbon emissions by at least 50% compared to their fossil equivalents are one component of Total’s strategy for meeting the challenge of carbon neutrality.

Produce bioplastics

In partnership with Corbion, Total will construct Europe’s first PLA manufacturing plant.

Total and Corbion successfully launched their first PLA plant in Thailand in 2018.

Promising annual production capacity of 100,000 tons, this second plant will begin operations in 2024, making Total Corbion PLA the world’s biggest producer of PLA.

Entirely produced from sugar instead of oil, PLA is a bioplastic that is biodegradable and recyclable.

Recycle plastics

Total will be constructing France’s first chemical recycling plant with Plastic Energy.

Total will cease the refining of crude oil at the platform in the first quarter of 2021 and the storage of petroleum products will end in late 2023.