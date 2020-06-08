India’s largest utility, Tata Power, has announced that its portfolio of renewable energy capacity currently stands at 3883 MW.

This marks a 7 per cent increase from the corresponding quarter last year.

The energy provider has expanded its operating renewable energy capacity to 2197 MW, comprising 551 MW wind and 1646 MW solar respectively this year.

This means the utility now generates 36 per cent of its total energy capacity from renewables (about 1 per cent of India’s total installed capacity of 372 GW).

The utility has plans to modernise its energy supply and distribution networks using new technologies to address climate change.

Tata Power chief executive Praveer Sinha said the compnay has “constantly strived to proliferate the company’s renewable energy portfolio with each passing year”.

“We successfully added capacity of 312 MW to our portfolio last year and are in the process of adding another 700 MW. We aim to add a large amount of renewable energy capacity through wind, rooftop solar, solar panels and microgrids to our portfolio every year and scale up our existing portfolio in the next five years.”

Mr Ashish Khanna, President of Renewables at Tata Power, said: “As the nation is gripped by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we have continued to operate nearly 71 of our renewable project sites at optimum capacity owing to the rising power demands of the states.