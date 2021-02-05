Eco Wave Power has won Morocco’s Smart Port Challenge Competition which was set up to find disruptive solutions that will facilitate transit at the country’s ports.

The event took place virtually, and Eco Wave Power was represented by Matias Sigal from the Eco Wave Power Business Development Department.

After pitches by seven finalists, Eco Wave Power was determined as one of three winners.

The award granted to Eco Wave Power is $11,000, as well as an opportunity for Morocco to become the firm’s testing and implementation hub.

One of the jury members, Dr Mikael Lind from the Research Institute of Sweden, congratulated the energy firm for winning the award and said: “I think that Eco Wave Power’s solution is very promising for responding to the needs of the port to establish itself as an energy hub and as a contributor to the green conversion of the maritime and the global transport chain.”

Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power said: “I am very grateful for such recognition by the Smart Port Challenge in Morocco. We are very interested in the Moroccan energy market, and hope that this will be the beginning of a long-term collaboration”

You can watch pitches made during the challenge in the below video: