Webcast 16 Nov: Sustainable IoT in renewable energy

Total electricity generation coming from renewable sources like wind and solar has grown significantly in the past 30 years, and it’s just the beginning!

According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, approximately 34% of total world energy production will be generated by these two natural resources alone by 2040.

Advances in technology have decreased the cost and at the same time increasing the efficiency of producing electricity from wind and solar energy, while governments and other organisations are encouraging the continued growth of renewable energy.

As a renewable energy plant operator, having the support and tools to effectively monitor your assets, meet security and compliance requirements and save costs is critical to ensure reliable and stable energy production.

In this live session, experts from Cisco will talk about the trends they see in the renewable energy space, the challenges around creating these trends, and how to build a modern, future-proof and secure communications architecture.

Moderator: Areti Ntaradimou, Editor | Smart Energy International

Speakers:

Mads Lindback, Product Sales Specialist | Cisco IoT

Marcin Szreter, Technical Solutions Architect | Cisco IoT