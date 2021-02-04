Wärtsilä and generation company Huaneng Jiangsu Co, a subsidiary of China Huaneng Group, have signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement to develop sustainable power generation in Jiangsu, China.

The aim of the agreement is to develop more sustainable and flexible power generation based on internal combustion engine (ICE) technology that would enable the integration of more renewable resources into the Jiangsu grid.

At the signing ceremony Mr Cao Qingwei, chairman of Huaneng Jiangsu Co, said: “I appreciate Wärtsilä’s willingness to cooperate and enhance EU-China cooperation on energy. This will help us to innovate and take advantage of market opportunities in ancillary services, such as frequency regulation and peak shaving in Jiangsu province. Implementation of ICE technology will help China to accelerate its transition towards clean energy.”

Frederic Carron, Wärtsilä Energy’s vice president for the Middle East and Asia, said: “Signing this Cooperation Agreement is of great significance to Wärtsilä. The development of cleaner and more sustainable power generation through the application of flexible ICE technology is a positive step…”

Wärtsilä’s long-term R&D commitment on improving combustion engine efficiency has resulted in their engines having some of the highest efficiency numbers among existing prime movers. A key success factor has been the development of integrated engine functionalities that enable low emissions, and high engine efficiency of up to 50% in single cycle mode, depending on the engine type.

The agreement aligns with China’s energy security strategy of “four revolutions and one cooperation.” The strategy’s four revolutions are intended to curb energy consumption, establish a diversified energy supply system, upgrade energy technology, and speed energy sector development. The cooperation aspect refers to strengthening international cooperation to achieve energy security under open conditions.

EU and China are jointly responsible for one-third of the world’s primary energy consumption and share common interests and goals for the clean energy transition and. The EU-China energy cooperation focuses on supporting the global transition towards clean energy on the basis of a common vision of a sustainable, reliable and secure energy system.