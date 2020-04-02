BIRD Energy, a programme established by the US and Israeli energy departments and the Israel Innovation Authority, seeks to provide up to $1 million in funding to renewable energy, efficiency and natural gas technologies projects.

BIRD Energy will provide 50 per cent of research and development costs for projects including partnerships between Israeli and US universities, companies and research institutions.

The proposal should have significant commercial potential and the project outcome should lead to commercialization.

Examples of research and development topics include solar and wind energy, advanced vehicle technologies and alternative fuels, natural gas, smart grid, energy storage, water-energy nexus, advanced manufacturing and energy efficiency.

Dr. Eitan Yudilevich, Executive Director of the BIRD Foundation, said: “We are pleased to announce the twelfth annual BIRD Energy Call for Proposals to promote and enable partnerships between the U.S. and Israel to jointly develop innovative alternative energy technologies and energy efficiency solutions, contributing to the economies and the sustainability goals of both countries. Since the beginning of BIRD Energy, the programme has funded forty-nine projects with a total government investment of approximately $38m, in addition to the $49m in matching funds from the private sector. Several of these projects have been generating commercial success and initial sales.”

The deadline for submission of the executive summaries is June 30, 2020, and if approved, the full-scale proposals are due by August 13, 2020.

