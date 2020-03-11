The US Department of Energy has agreed to support India to establish the Solar Decathlon India Competition in 2021.

The US DOE will leverage its expertise learnt within its Energy Solar Decathlon in helping the Indo-US Science and Technology Forum (IUSSTF) to develop a framework for the 2021 competition.

Read more about

India

Renewable energy

POWERGEN’s Initiate! Programme

Students will be challenged to design and build high-performance, energy-efficient homes powered by renewable energy.

The aim is to improve renewable energy workforce development, clean energy outreach and technology demonstration.

Solar Decathlon India joins five other international competitions in Europe, China, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, and Africa.

“India is joining an international family of Solar Decathlons that is preparing students all over the world to design and build homes integrated with advanced energy technologies while ensuring affordability and comfort,” said Daniel R Simmons, assistant secretary for the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.

“Following President Trump and Secretary Brouillette’s visit to India, we are excited to continue collaborating with India on science and technologies that foster innovation through the power of competition.”

The next US Solar Decathlon will be held on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. from June 24 through July 5, 2020, as a part of the Smithsonian Folklife Festival. For more information, visit www.solardecathlon.com.

The energy transition and renewable energy are hot topics disrupting the utility industry in India and will be a key focus at the POWERGEN INDIA and Indian Utility Week summit which takes place in New Delhi. For more details visit https://www.powergen-india.com/ or indian-utility-week.com

Originally published on smart-energy.com

Sign up for our newsletter