Norwegian mega-utility Statkraft has been awarded a total of 330MW of the almost 1.3GW in clean energy capacity available in Ireland’s first renewable energy auction.

Statkraft’s successful projects are the 34MW Cloghan and 24MW Taghart wind farms, as well as the 198MW Gallanstown, and 78MW Blundeltown solar plants.

Read more on:

Renewables

Europe

Statkraft Ireland chief executive Kevin O’Donovan said: “Statkraft Ireland has secured the most capacity of any company that bid into the auction and we intend to move swiftly to bring these projects forward to investment decisions and into construction over the next 12 months with a view to having all 330MW operational during 2022.

“This will require over €200 million investment in the Irish economy over the next number of years and demonstrates the benefit that the expansion in renewable energy can bring to Ireland, especially in the current uncertain economic climate.Sign up to our newsletter

“We believe that Ireland will be one of the leading growth markets for wind and solar power, given the country’s significant renewable energy resources and onshore wind and solar power will play a major role in delivering Ireland’s carbon reduction targets.

“Statkraft is already playing a leading role in the global transition to a low carbon future and I’m confident that our experience and capability can be of benefit to Ireland in its transition over the coming years.”

Sign up for our newsletter