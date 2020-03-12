The European Commission recently presented a new Strategy to help Europe’s industry lead the twin transitions towards climate neutrality and digital leadership.

The Strategy aims to drive Europe’s competitiveness and its strategic autonomy at a time of moving geopolitical plates and increasing global competition.

Bioenergy Europe welcomes the new European Industrial Strategy and they believe the document provides important reference for the development of the European industry.

They are particularly happy that the EC conveyed an important message that the EU “will need a more strategic approach to renewable energy industries […] and the supply chain underpinning them.”

Jean-Marc Jossart, Bioenergy Europe secretary-general, said: “Maintaining the technological autonomy of a strategic sector such as the renewables is vital for a successful and inclusive transition to a carbon-neutral economy. The European Industrial Strategy should carefully shape bold and coherent measures that fully promote this distinctiveness and ensure job creation and vibrant economic growth in Europe.”

Eurogas secretary-general, James Watson, commented: “Decarbonising the gas industry offers new employment opportunities that maintain EU’s competitive advantage and must not be squandered.”

He added: “If the EU gets the Industrial Strategy and the Green Deal framework right, we will not be talking about lost jobs for gas and phase outs of industry sectors. We will be talking about phase-ins and new clean technology industrial leadership.”

FORATOM welcomes the European Commission’s goal of ensuring Europe’s industry is fit for the ambitions of today and prepared for the realities of tomorrow.

As highlighted in the Industrial Strategy, one of the key challenges ahead is ensuring that Europe’s industry has access to a secure supply of clean energy at a competitive price. This is crucial for maintaining Europe’s competitiveness.

“Nuclear energy can contribute to making this a reality” states Yves Desbazeille, FORATOM’s director-general. “Not only is it low-carbon, it is also flexible, dispatchable and cost-effective”.

Hans Korteweg, managing director, COGEN Europe said: “The Eureopean Industrial Strategy will be suuccessful if it fosters a cost-effective decarbonisation to keep our businesses competitive. Maximising energy effciency in both electricity, and equally important, heat production, supporting renewables and enabling sectoral integration is key to making the European industry an example for the future and a global leader. A predictable and consistent legal framework is absolutely necessary.”

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said: “Europe’s industry is the motor of growth and prosperity in Europe…This is more important than ever as Europe embarks on its ambitious green and digital transitions in a more unsettled and unpredictable world. Europe’s industry has everything it takes to lead the way and we will do everything we can to support it.”

Thierry Breton, Commissioner for Internal Market, said: “Europe has the strongest industry in the world… Managing the green and digital transitions and avoiding external dependencies in a new geopolitical context requires radical change – and it needs to start now.”

Click here for the more on the Action Plan for Better Implementation and Enforcement of single market rules.

