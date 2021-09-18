STAG-Tech, an UK supplier of containerised wind turbines, and Reinvented Horizons, an Indian business advisory company, announced their planned collaboration to bring low-cost, renewable electricity to the mining, agriculture, and industrial sectors across India, Africa, and the Middle East.

Reinvented Horizons has worked in key regions throughout India and Sub-Saharan Africa on rural electrification and small-scale distributed power projects for remote communities, with a goal of creating greater energy security and stimulating local economic development.

Their installations in the Middle East are helping to catalyse the C&I sector towards greater adoption of renewable energy, transitioning away from fossil fuel dependency.

STAG-Tech’s containerised turbines provide ideal product-market fit for these markets as they transport easily to rural locations, whilst their lightweight design results in minimal foundations, rapid installation, and the capture of the fastest wind speeds at higher altitudes.

Their low Levelised Cost of Energy (LCOE) makes it an ideal complementary generation source to Solar PV, reducing dependence on alternatives such as diesel and batteries that are often ten-times more expensive per kWh.

Through this partnership, both parties look to provide more low-cost, clean, affordable energy to industrial and domestic consumers throughout Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

“We are excited to be working with Reinvented Horizons, this partnership enables us to broaden our impact into new geographies, such as India and the Middle East, by providing low-cost energy for rural communities and businesses. Sunil and his team have a strong track record of project success and we are pleased to be providing another valuable technology in their product offering,” says Louis Ravenscroft, STAG-Tech Chief Commercial Officer.

Sunil Luhaar, Lead Business Advisor for Reinvented Horizons, says, “In many regions, STAG-Tech is a new concept & no alternatives that provide comparable value are available at present. I believe they can create a huge difference while developing hybrid projects which will save considerable cost towards energy storage. We are looking forward to a productive working relationship in the coming months and years.”