Some of Spain’s largest companies have launched the Positive Energy+ platform, an investment initiative designed to promote economic and social recovery from the coronavirus.

The Positive Energy+ platform will make an initial investment of 4.19 million euros ($4.7m) to support 12 start-up businesses aiming to boost the recovery from Covid-19 fallout.

This platform is supported by several big players in the energy sector; including Enagás Emprende (Enagás), Exolum (CLH), Perseo (Iberdrola), BP Ventures (BP), EIT InnoEnergy, I’mnovation (Acciona), Red Eléctrica, CapitalEnergy and DISA. The initiative also has the collaboration of institutions such as Startup Olé, ASCRI, El Referente, Socios Inversores, Byld, Everis, Dentons, PKF Attest innCome and Pons IP.

Read more about

COVID-19 impact

Spain

The launch follows a national competition, which saw the submission of 396 proposals from start-up and scale-up businesses developing innovative solutions for the new decarbonized energy model.

In addition to financial support, the innovators will receive support to improve pilot projects and technological development. In some cases, the promoting companies will also directly invest or work together to deliver pilot projects.

The successful innovators are: Solatom CSP S.L, Hybrid Energy Storage Solutions S.L (HESSTEC) Pastoria Project, S.L, Nautilus Floating Solutions, S.L, PFT Engineering Development, Light App SL, Cedrion Consultoría Técnica e Ingeniería S.L, Ariema Energía, Cedanjobs (with its product Purefy), Voltaware Services Limited, BeePlanet Factory S.L. and Batterycare SL .

Formal collaboration agreements are expected to be concluded in the coming weeks, allowing successful innovators the opportunity to develop and implement their solutions over a period of one year.

In addition, given the quality of the proposals received, the promoters will continue to analyze several of the projects not selected for possible support in the future.

Sign up for our newsletter