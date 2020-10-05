Matthias Rebellius has been appointed to the Managing Board for a five-year term at Siemens AG. He will succeed Cedrik Neike as Board member responsible for Smart Infrastructure (SI).

As COO of smart infrastructure (SI), Rebellius has been instrumental in successfully integrating the individual parts of SI’s business over the past few years.

Rebellius has an engineering degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Applied Science, in Trier, Germany. He has been a part of the Siemens group since 1990 when he started as a development engineer and project leader for the Industrial Automation Group. He is currently CEO of Siemens Switzerland.

Siemens is in the process of completing the future Managing Board team under the leadership of designated CEO Dr Roland Busch (55), effective October 1, 2020. From that date, Busch and his entire Managing Board team assumed responsibility for the business activities of the future Siemens AG and thus for fiscal 2021.

As planned, Joe Kaeser will transfer his role as CEO to Roland Busch at the company’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting in February 2021.

As a result of these decisions, the Siemens Managing Board will comprise the following members as of October 1, 2020: Joe Kaeser (until he leaves the company in February 2021), Roland Busch, Ralf Thomas, Judith Wiese, Cedrik Neike, Matthias Rebellius and Klaus Helmrich (until he leaves the company in March 2021).

“The Supervisory Board and Managing Board would like to thank Klaus Helmrich very warmly for his many years of extraordinary service to Siemens and for enabling Digital Industries’ to achieve its market-leading position. Klaus Helmrich will fulfil his contract as planned and, together with Cedrik Neike, ensure an optimal transition,” said Jim Hagemann Snabe, chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siemens AG.

“Today’s decisions complete another step in the structured succession planning to set up the Managing Board of Siemens AG for the future,” continued Snabe. “With these assignments and Judith Wiese’s previously announced appointment to Siemens’ Managing Board as chief human resources officer, we have successfully concluded the realignment of Siemens AG, including the succession process for the Managing Board, and have paved the way for the company’s continued successful development.”

Matthias Rebellius, the newly appointed CEO of Siemens Smart Infrastructure, will be speaking and debating “What if the global pandemic accelerated the green transition?” at the Enlit Europe virtual keynote on 29th October. Registration is via http://bit.ly/KEY29OCT