Rolls-Royce to offer customers ‘Energy-as-a-Service’ solutions

Rolls-Royce, together with global investment firm Sustainable Development Capital LLP (SDCL), will jointly offer ‘Energy-as-a-Service’ solutions that can boost the take-up of more sustainable power.

The agreement, signed at COP26 in Glasgow, allows Rolls-Royce to provide customers with electricity and/or heat as a subscription service.

Rolls-Royce will work with SDCL and other partners on new ‘Energy-as-a-Service’ projects, such as providing sustainable and reliable power for communities in remote areas that are not connected to a grid; connecting industrial parks with green power, or supporting mines to use as much renewable energy as possible.

“Energy-as-a-Service is particularly interesting for companies that need to adapt their energy supply to new circumstances – be it an expansion for which more power is needed or an adaptation to new regulatory requirements, such as emissions guidelines,” explained Andreas Görtz, Vice President Power Generation at Rolls-Royce Power Systems.

“Because this often involves investing in equipment, such as a microgrid, that requires expertise to operate, it’s a challenge for customers to do this on their own. By offering Energy-as-a-Service, we can help them overcome that challenge.”

The portfolio of energy systems that can be made available through ‘Energy-as-a-Service’ ranges from smaller plants using combined heat and power (CHP) units to battery containers and complex microgrid solutions, according to Rolls-Royce.

Jonathan Maxwell, CEO and Founder of Sustainable Development Capital LLP, added: “Companies that want to avoid high investment costs for their own energy plant and focus on their core business, but still want an energy supply that is precisely designed to meet their needs, will be well served by our new offering.”

Perry Kuiper, President Sustainable Power Solutions at Rolls-Royce Power Systems, explained: “Industrial companies and other businesses that rely on environmentally and climate-friendly energy can avoid ever-increasing energy and grid connection costs as a benefit from our new Energy-as-a-Service offering.

“We use our own new mtu technologies, our system expertise and our global network of partners and service locations to offer our customers an efficient and reliable energy supply on their way to climate neutrality. With SDCL, we have a strong financial partner on board that has successfully developed and financed clean energy, energy efficiency and decentralised energy infrastructure projects since 2007.”