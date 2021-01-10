Photon Energy NV, an Amsterdam-based renewable energy company providing solar energy and water treatment solutions, has announced the listing of its common shares for trading on the regulated markets of the Warsaw and Prague Stock Exchanges.

The admission to listing and trading of its shares on these regulated markets follows the recent approval of the company’s securities prospectus by the Dutch regulator Autoriteit Financiële Markten, allowing for the transfer of shares from the unregulated stock markets NewConnect (Warsaw Stock Exchange) and Free Market (Prague Stock Exchange). The listings do not involve any issuance of new shares.

“We are thrilled to have our shares listed on the regulated markets of the Warsaw and Prague Stock Exchanges,” commented Georg Hotar, CEO of Photon Energy.

“Moving to the main markets is an essential step towards improving trading liquidity and providing a platform for institutional investors to participate in the world’s transition to renewable energy and the development of clean water solutions. With a 12-year track record in our industry, we are excited to continue on our trajectory of dynamic growth within the renewable energy space, with our new water services business line and as an organisation.”

The Warsaw Stock Exchange is the largest securities exchange in Central and Eastern Europe and organises trading on one of the fastest-growing capital markets in Europe.

The Prague Stock Exchange is the largest and oldest organiser of the securities market in the Czech Republic.

Photon Energy anticipates that both listings will help stimulate trading liquidity and diversify its investor base by providing an opportunity to invest in the company to institutional and retail investors across Europe.