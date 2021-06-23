Hydro-Québec has unveiled two new solar power stations which are now supplying the company’s grid and one of them has been named the Gabrielle-Bodis generating station.

For the first time in Hydro-Québec’s history, solar power is now supplying the company’s grid via the Gabrielle-Bodis generating station, located in La Prairie, and the Robert-A.-Boyd generating station in Varennes.

“I am very proud that the generating station in La Prairie pays tribute to Gabrielle Bodis,” stated Sophie Brochu, president and CEO of Hydro-Québec. “She was the very first woman to earn an engineering degree from Polytechnique Montréal and she worked for Hydro-Québec for over 35 years.

“It is also the first Hydro-Québec facility named after a woman. As for the generating station in Varennes, we are highlighting the major contribution by a former President and CEO of Hydro-Québec, Robert A. Boyd, to whom we owe the success of the hydropower development in the Baie-James region and the francization of engineering in Québec. He also contributed to the creation of Hydro-Québec’s research institute, which is also the site of the generating station that bears his name.”

The generating stations have a combined installed capacity of 9.5MW and will be able to generate close to 16GWh of solar power annually—equivalent to the consumption of 1,000 residential customers. These facilities will help Hydro-Québec determine whether solar power is a good fit for our generating fleet, the transmission grid, and the Québec climate.

More about Gabrielle Bodis

Gabrielle Bodis worked for Hydro-Québec for more than 35 years. The first woman to earn an engineering degree from Polytechnique Montréal, in mechanical and electrical engineering, she was the first female engineer hired by Hydro-Québec (in 1959) as well as the first to visit the company’s job sites.

She was still the only woman among the company’s 439 engineers in 1967, when she first started visiting jobsites (Carillon, Rapides-des-Îles, Première-Chute, Manic-2 and Manic-5)—something only men had been permitted to do up until then.