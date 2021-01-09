Scottish industrial decarbonisation group NECCUS has had a £1.23 million programme approved by the UK government for plans to decarbonise large sections of Scotland’s industry.

Government funding is from the Industrial Decarbonisation Challenge, which is part of the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund.

The funds will enable NECCUS and 11 partner organisations drawn from industry and academia to draw up a plan detailing industry’s part in Scotland reaching its target of Net Zero carbon emissions by 2045.

The award follows a successful roadmap design project which helped to define the geographic scope of the project and identify the important roadmap features for Scottish industry.

Government support is being matched by some of the largest industrial players in Scotland, with Cairn Energy, Chrysaor, Crown Estate Scotland, PetroIneos, SGN, Shell, and SSE Thermal all providing funds and expertise into the roadmap.

The roadmap will consider multiple carbon-reducing options such as electrification, the integration of renewable energy, fuel switching to clean sources (such as hydrogen), capture of carbon emissions from energy generation and industrial processes, and negative emissions opportunities (such as capturing carbon from biogenic energy sources).

The project will create an energy system model covering key industrial sites along the Scottish East Coast, from Lothian in the South to Aberdeenshire in the North.

In total, some 30 industrial sites will be assessed which collectively emit around 80% of all the industrial emissions in Scotland. It is therefore anticipated that any net zero solutions developed here can provide infrastructure and blueprints for the whole of Scotland.

The results of the roadmap will be crucial in informing the development of the fully integrated plans necessary to achieve net zero.

Paul Wheelhouse, Minister for Energy, Connectivity and the Islands, said: “The Scottish government’s policies support the development of CCUS, which we consider as an essential technology; establishing a hydrogen economy; and supporting industry to consider sources and efficiencies in energy consumption.

“It is clear that the roadmap will help to guide vital work in this area, supporting our ambitions and helping to identify opportunities to support international efforts to decarbonise.”

Sian Wilson from Crown Estate Scotland said the roadmap “will help develop the type of clean economic growth that will be needed for us to futureproof our economy and get Scotland to Net Zero by 2045”.

She added: “It is also a fantastic opportunity to develop the huge potential our marine resources have for CCS, renewable energy and hydrogen production, all of which are set to play a vital role in our energy transition.

” We’re lucky in Scotland to already have a strong energy skills workforce, and the progression of projects like this can help inform how we can sustain the thousands of energy jobs we currently have and adapt them to the needs of the future.”