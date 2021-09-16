Mitsubishi Power EMEA appoints Javier Cavada as CEO

Javier Cavada has been appointed as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Mitsubishi Power, effective January 3, 2022.

Cavada will guide the expansion of Mitsubishi Power in the region, with a specific focus on accelerating decarbonisation and providing total solutions that empower its customers to affordably and reliably combat climate change.

Have you read?

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation to acquire UK’s Smarter Grid Solutions

Mitsubishi Power launches global AI hubs to enhance asset O&M

Cavada joins Mitsubishi Power with more than 20 years of global experience in the energy industry and will help expand the company’s presence in the EMEA region.

Since 2018, he has been President and CEO of Highview Power, headquartered in London. Prior to that, he spent 17 years with Wärtsilä Corporation serving as President of the energy division and member of the executive board, leading the transformation into renewables integration including energy storage.

Paul Browning, Chairman of the Board, EMEA, Mitsubishi Power, said: “Appointing Javier to President and CEO of the EMEA region is another step in delivering on our mission to create a future that works for people and the planet by developing innovative power generation technology and solutions to enable energy decarbonization and deliver reliable power everywhere.

“He is a dynamic leader who will continue to expand our presence in EMEA. Under Javier’s leadership, we will create a Change in Power.”